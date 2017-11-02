Police: Suspect in UNC explosion believed to be former student

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --Authorities are investigating after school officials said a small device was detonated on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus Thursday afternoon.
According to an alert from the school, a small device was detonated in McCorkle Place at the Davie Poplar tree before 4 p.m.
Officials said one person was injured during the explosion and a suspect, who police said is a former student, is in custody.
Officers tell crews on scene that police are investigating a suspicious package in the suspect's car in Carrboro.
It appears the incident started with a fire by the Davie Poplar tree.
According to a video captured by an eyewitness, a man is seen trying to stomp the fire out moments before the explosion occurred.
After the detonation, the man quickly runs away with burns to his face and arms.
Student Will Freeman said he saw the suspect sitting under the tree moments before the fire started, adding the suspect starting skipping away saying, "Yes, yes, yes" once flames were present.
The tree marks the spot where, as legend has it, Revolutionary War General William R. Davie selected the site for the University.
The tree has been struck by lightning and survived several hurricanes, school officials said.
