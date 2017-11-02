Police: Suspect in UNC explosion believed to be former student

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating after school officials said a small device was detonated on UNC's campus Thursday afternoon. (Credit: Dawn Goodfriend)

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after school officials said a small device was detonated on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus Thursday afternoon.

According to an alert from the school, a small device was detonated in McCorkle Place at the Davie Poplar tree before 4 p.m.

Officials said one person was injured during the explosion and a suspect, who police said is a former student, is in custody.

Officers tell crews on scene that police are investigating a suspicious package in the suspect's car in Carrboro.

RELATED: Carrboro Police investigate suspicious package in W. Weaver St. area

It appears the incident started with a fire by the Davie Poplar tree.

According to a video captured by an eyewitness, a man is seen trying to stomp the fire out moments before the explosion occurred.

Warning: This video may be graphic for some

EMBED More News Videos

An eyewitness captured the moment the device exploded



After the detonation, the man quickly runs away with burns to his face and arms.

PHOTOS: Man recovering moments after being burnt



Student Will Freeman said he saw the suspect sitting under the tree moments before the fire started, adding the suspect starting skipping away saying, "Yes, yes, yes" once flames were present.

EMBED More News Videos

Video courtesy Evan White/@EJWimages


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The tree marks the spot where, as legend has it, Revolutionary War General William R. Davie selected the site for the University.

The tree has been struck by lightning and survived several hurricanes, school officials said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bomb robot investigates suspicious vehicle in Carrboro
Video: Apex man assaults associates for 'stealing cocaine'
Fayetteville PD captain charged with failure to report sex offender noncompliance
FBI accuses Fayetteville man of lying about support for ISIS
Washed up whale at Oak Island has been euthanized
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair
Truck badly damaged in crash with Durham bridge
Show More
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Study: Girls with nagging moms become more successful
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Toddler critically injured after alleged child abuse near Garner
Report: Krispy Kreme may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
More News
Top Video
Video: Apex man assaults associates for 'stealing cocaine'
Bomb robot investigates suspicious vehicle in Carrboro
New cell causes teen to get texts meant for escort
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
More Video