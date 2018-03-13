Police: Two charged in string of Raleigh robberies

Timothy Tyrone Horton and Antwione Jerome Pulley (Credit: Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has charged two suspects in connection with multiple robberies since January.

Timothy Tyrone Horton, 36, of Raleigh, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and second degree kidnapping.

Antwione Jerome Pulley, 26, of Raleigh, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In total, police said the men are responsible for armed robberies at seven businesses:

  • January 4 robbery at H&W Convenience Store, located at 321 N. Tarboro Rd.

  • January 23 robbery at Rainbow Mart, located at 2400 Crabtree Blvd.

  • January 28 robbery at T&D Mart, located at 1524 Wake Forest Rd.

  • February 4 robbery at BP Gas Station, located at 2570 S. Wilmington St.

  • February 12 robbery at Han-Dee Hugos, located at 4101 Wake Forest Rd.

  • February 15 robbery at Speedway, located at 1741 Trawick Rd.

  • March 2 robbery at T&D Mart, located at 1524 Wake Forest Rd.

  • March 11 attempted robbery at Little Sue Mini Mart, located at 430 Buck Jones Rd.


Both suspects have been taken into custody without incident and have been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Troopers report more than 400 collisions; some roads still icy
Car linked to death of pastor's wife has been located
NCGOP ups ante vs. Governor Cooper, calls for federal investigation
Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state, replaced by Mike Pompeo
Woman charged with threatening to bomb NC middle school
Reports: Toys R' Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Snow has moved along, now when will we warm up?
WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina
Show More
NC bases had at least 39 kid-on-kid sex assault reports
Person County blanketed by snow
Area school closings, delays, and early dismissals
Current Triangle traffic
Charges against Raleigh man surprise neighbors who reported him to police
More News
Photos
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos