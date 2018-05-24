Apex police have just released surveillance pics of the suspect and the victim’s car. The last pic is a stock photo of a similar vehicle. #ABC11 Details here: https://t.co/HiAtxirNeO pic.twitter.com/C1cuUsHgdt — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) May 24, 2018

Apex police are looking for a man who stole a woman's vehicle and wallet in the parking lot of the Beaver Creek Commons Target Wednesday morning.It happened just after 10 a.m.The man approached the woman in the parking lot and took her wallet and 2010 Chevy Equinox at gunpoint, police said.The suspect is described as being a short, possibly Hispanic male. He was between the ages of 18 and 30 years old and had acne scarring on his face.He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and dark sneakers.Police say he was seen a short time earlier inside the Lowe's Home Improvement store prior to the carjacking.