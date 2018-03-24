  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

11-year-old Naomi Wadler honors black female victims of gun violence during March for Our Lives

EMBED </>More Videos

During March for Our Lives, one 11-year-old paid tribute to murder victims who didn't make national headlines like so many others. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
During March for Our Lives, one 11-year-old said she wanted to honor the gun violence victims who didn't make national headlines in the same way that others did.

The young girl was Naomi Wadler, and she said she was speaking to "acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don't make the front page of every newspaper."

Wadler evoked the killing of Courtlin Arrington, who was fatally shot in an Alabama classroom a month before her 18th birthday. She mentioned Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old who was fatally shot in Chicago five years ago, and Taiyania Thompson, a teenager who was fatally shot in the head in Washington earlier this year.

"For far too long, these names - these black girls and women - have been just numbers. I'm here to say 'Never again' for those girls, too," Wadler, who organized a walkout at her Virginia elementary school earlier this month, said.

Statistics show that black women are disproportionately impacted by gun violence. In 2014, 57 percent of black female homicide victims were shot and killed with guns, according to the Violence Policy Center. That same study found that the homicide rate for black females was more than twice the rate for white women.

EMBED More News Videos

See speakers and scenes from March for our Lives rallies around the country.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun violencegun controlMarch for Our Livesgun safetyu.s. & worldparkland school shootingschool safetyschool shootinggovernmentwashington, d.c.
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More Politics
Top Stories
Cold rain, wintry mix fall across central NC through the morning
Family escapes, but fire burns Johnston County home
Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally
Driver loses control, strikes 5 people in McDonald's parking lot
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Duke, Kansas both eager to feel that Final Four experience
What you need to know about Sunday's All American Marathon in Fayetteville
March for our Lives: In their own words
Show More
Shooting leaves one dead in Cumberland County
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Krzyzewski tirade puts a 'little pop' in Duke's step
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
More News
Top Video
Durham gathers for March for our Lives
Family escapes, but fire burns Johnston County home
Duke, Kansas both eager to feel that Final Four experience
Driver loses control, strikes 5 people in McDonald's parking lot
More Video