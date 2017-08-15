POLITICS

82nd Airborne rips into Charlottesville man wearing hat, giving Nazi salute

"Anyone can purchase that hat. Valor is earned." the official Twitter account of the 82nd Airborne tweeted Monday, August 15, 2017. (https://twitter.com/82ndABNDiv)

The 82nd Airborne knows a little about beating Nazis and when a photo of a man in Charlottesville giving the Nazi salute while wearing an 82nd hat went viral, the division had a few choice words on the matter.


The official Twitter account of the 82nd Airborne Division tweeted Monday:

"U really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat? My mom has that same hat. She's 78 & has never served."

The account also tweeted:




The Fort Bragg based-Army division took part in many battles and campaigns during World War II, among them: Sicily and Italy, D-Day, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge.
