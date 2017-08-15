Would *LOVE* to know the name of Mr. 82nd Airborne Division here rendering Hitler's Nazi salute. The 82nd jumped into Normandy on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/oObJNgXzEI— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 13, 2017
The official Twitter account of the 82nd Airborne Division tweeted Monday:
"U really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat? My mom has that same hat. She's 78 & has never served."
The account also tweeted:
Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy.— All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017
U really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat? My mom has that same hat. She's 78 & has never served— All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017
Andy - Respectfully, anyone who thinks this man represents our culture and values has never worn the maroon beret...and never will— All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017
Anyone can purchase that hat. Valor is earned. pic.twitter.com/qk6rQHBwui— All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017
Who knows? THIS is what an All American Paratrooper looks like. Rock Merritt jumped into Normandy on D Day, Njiemgen, fought in Bulge pic.twitter.com/vaps5fU0jb— All American 💯 (@82ndABNDiv) August 14, 2017
The Fort Bragg based-Army division took part in many battles and campaigns during World War II, among them: Sicily and Italy, D-Day, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge.