POLITICS

ABC News reports Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House Communications Director

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks down the steps of Air Force One after arriving at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., Friday, July 28.

WASHINGTON --
ABC News reports sources say Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House Communications Director.

The news comes only days after Scaramucci's hiring earlier this month. Since then, the White House has faced the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

A day prior to Priebus' announced departure last week, Scaramucci made headlines for delivering a scathing, profanity-laced critique of the chief of staff to a reporter with The New Yorker.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

POLITICS
