POLITICS

Apple, Amazon told to stay away from NC over 'racist' voter ID

The Triangle is in the running for Amazon's second headquarters.

An advocacy group is urging Apple and Amazon to remove the Triangle from consideration for new campuses if the state Legislature continues with its move to a voter identification requirement.

The Color of Change, which calls itself the nation's largest online racial justice organization, launched a campaign this week telling the companies that the bill discriminates against African-Americans.

House Republicans announced on Thursday their intention to amend the state's constitution and require voters to present photo identifications at the polls.

Related: GOP proposal gives North Carolina voters final say on Voter ID

North Carolina is one of 20 sites being considered for Seattle-based Amazon's second headquarters.

The companies could bring thousands of jobs and billions in investment to the state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingdiscriminationNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Durham ponders what to do with Confederate monuments
GOP proposal gives North Carolina voters final say on Voter ID
Could old Durham PD headquarters become housing units?
PolitiFact: Cooper rips GOP on school funding, but is it true?
More Politics
Top Stories
Anthony Bourdain dies of suicide: CNN
Suicide prevention information
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville, charge 71-year-old woman in death
Durham ponders what to do with Confederate monuments
'Complete 540' project receives final federal approval
2 Raleigh students charged with 3 robberies within an hour
US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line
Sheriff: Former animal shelter owner committed sex crimes while out on bond
Show More
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
UNC in deep vs. Stetson pitchers
Popular Durham restaurant Nana's is closing
Baby found dead off Florida coast was 4-7 days old
Could old Durham PD headquarters become housing units?
More News