POLITICS

'Bathroom bill' fight returns to a North Carolina courtroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Transgender plaintiffs who think the compromise that replaced North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is still discriminatory are heading to court. (WTVD)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C --
Transgender plaintiffs who think the compromise that replaced North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is still discriminatory are heading to court.

A federal judge will hear arguments Monday from lawyers representing Republican legislative leaders who say the case should be dismissed because the plaintiffs can't prove the new law is harming them.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The American Civil Liberties Union New plaintiffs wants to bring in a transgender second-grader who it says is barred from using the girls' restrooms and exposed to hostility at her school.

The replacement law, House Bill 142, was a compromise that eliminated a requirement in HB2 that transgender people use restrooms corresponding to their sex at birth in many public buildings. But it also barred local governments from passing any new nondiscrimination laws until the end of 2020.

Some Republican lawmakers praised HB142 as even stronger than the law it replaced, citing the criminal charges that could apply to bathroom choices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbathroompoliticslawshb2transgenderstate politicslgbtqWinston-Salem
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump Administration says it knows location of all children separated from families
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children
More Politics
Top Stories
Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh
Wilson teen honored at BET Awards for solo school walkout
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near park
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Show More
Program in coastal NC encourages landlords to rent to homeless people
Man dies trying to save his dog at NC waterfall
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Trump Administration says it knows location of all children separated from families
More News