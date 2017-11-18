Breakfast with President Donald Trump?

On Saturday, the GOP tweeted that anyone can enter for the chance to win that breakfast date.
All you would have to do is sign up! Contestants are also given the chance to donate, the money would go to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.
Breakfast with @realDonaldTrump? Now is your chance to win: https://t.co/7Xk9c2Q3Eu pic.twitter.com/mQXt1chMcm— GOP (@GOP) November 12, 2017
The tweet also says that the winner would be flown to New York on a paid flight, have a free hotel stay, and breakfast with the president.
The page said that donating does not increase the chances of winning.
