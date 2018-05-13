U.S. & WORLD

New Mexico congressional candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad

EMBED </>More Videos

New Mexico congressional candidate Pat Davis said NRA policies have "resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers." (Team Pat/YouTube)

Danny Clemens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
When it comes to gun policy, one congressional candidate in New Mexico did not mince words.

"F--- the NRA," Pat Davis said at the beginning of a new campaign ad that aired uncensored on a local television station.

Davis, a Democrat who currently serves on Albuquerque's city council, is running for a seat to represent New Mexico's first congressional district. He went on to say that the National Rife Association's policies have "resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers." (You can watch the uncensored ad, which contains strong language, on YouTube.)

"It's not polite, but it's what we're all thinking and it's what it will take to get their attention," Davis' campaign wrote in a blog post about the ad.

On his campaign website, Davis touted his record on gun control, detailing his work to pass a law that allowed police to investigate shooting threats made online. He said that preventing gun violence is a top priority for his campaign and listed endorsements from various gun-violence prevention groups.

The NRA slammed "Desperate Davis" in a response video on Twitter, asking if he needed a bar of soap after hearing his "foul message" played over circus music.



"Stay classy, Pat!" the NRA wrote at the end.

The ad aired unedited and uncensored on Albuquerque television station KRQE-TV. Bill Anderson, the station's general manager, said in a statement that KRQE was required by federal law to air the spot as-is.

"This station, by law, is not permitted to censor or in any way edit this commercial. What we can control, however, is the 15 seconds of airtime preceding it, which we will use to warn the viewer of a possible offense, explain our own views, and cite the federal laws imposed on candidates and TV stations," Anderson said.

Albuquerque residents interviewed by KRQE were split as to whether the ad was appropriate, though multiple viewers voiced their displeasure with the ad on the station's Facebook page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun safetygun violenceu.s. & worldNRAgun controltelevisionsafetyelection 2018New Mexico
U.S. & WORLD
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
NC lawmaker: 'Teacher Union thugs' are behind May 16 rally
Durham leaders take first step in deciding future of Confederate monuments
Summit is set: Trump-Kim to meet June 12 in Singapore
South Carolina offices close for Confederate Memorial Day
More Politics
Top Stories
ABC11 staff share their favorite photos of mom
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
WATCH: Apple CEO Tim Cook's Commencement speech at Duke University
NC lawmaker: 'Teacher Union thugs' are behind May 16 rally
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
2 children killed in North Carolina apartment fire
Fire ravages North Raleigh townhome
Apple won't promote R. Kelly music on featured playlists
Show More
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from Duke coffee shop
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
More News