The charges brought against three people accused of tearing down a Confederate statue outside the old courthouse in downtown Durham have been dropped.Officials said the two felony and three misdemeanor charges against Zan Caldwell, Taylor Cook, and Myles Spignor have been dismissed by the prosecutor."While this is a small step forward in this particular iteration of the fight against white supremacy, we must remember that we cannot trust the system to change that which it upholds," supporters said in a news release. "This was merely representative of a lack of evidence, not an acquiescence of power and certainly not an admission of guilt. We must continue to fight until the remaining 12 walk free until no Confederate statues remain until all institutions of white supremacy have been abolished. We say 'Topple Racism - from Durham to the White House!'"A trial for several other protestors is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14.