POLITICS

Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee

James Comey (Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session at the Senate Intel Committee

Sen. Richard Burr, R-NC, the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, Vice Chairman of the Committee announced Friday that Comey, the embattled former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, has committed to testify in open session before the Committee.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Committee will schedule the open hearing after Memorial Day.

"The Committee looks forward to receiving testimony from the former Director on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, and I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media," Burr said.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, dramatically ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's meddling in the election that sent him to the White House.

RELATED: Tillis on Comey firing: 'Not the way I would've done it'

"I hope that former Director Comey's testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President," Warner said. "I also expect that Director Comey will be able to shed light on issues critical to this Committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Director Comey served his country with honor for many years, and he deserves an opportunity to tell his story. Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it."

RELATED: White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians

In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI. Comey has come under intense scrutiny in recent months for his public comments on an investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email practices, including a pair of letters he sent to Congress on the matter in the closing days of last year's campaign.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrichard burrFBIjames comey
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
President Trump fires FBI director James Comey
POLITICS
Politifact: Voter email is false
Former NC state senator gets suspended sentence
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip
At White House, Fayetteville mayor talks policy, funding
More Politics
Top Stories
Man allegedly tried to breach cockpit on flight to Hawaii
Thunderstorms roll through parts of central NC
Plane makes emergency landing at RDU; 3 taken to hospital
Residents say dangerous Apex bridge needs upgrades now
Emaciated dog finds happy home in Moore County
Family of Rolesville football player who died sues
Some want Confederate flag removed from NC fire station
Show More
White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians
I-Team checks on structural integrity at Falls Lake Dam
Former NC state senator gets suspended sentence
Teen charged with exposing himself at Raleigh park
Politifact: Voter email is false
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos