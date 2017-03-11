Congressman David Price holds town hall in Chapel Hill

Congressman David Price held the second of his three town hall meetings in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon.Price, a Democrat, heard from constituents at East Chapel Hill High School. Topics of discussion included Russia, taxes, and healthcare reform.Price told the audience Congress needs to press very hard for answers when it comes to Russia's role in the U.S. election.The third and final town hall will take place Monday at the Broughton High School auditorium in Raleigh at 6 p.m.