Controversy, Confederate flag fly over US 70 near Hillsborough

When you drive down Highway 70 toward downtown Hillsborough, a historic Confederate battle flag waves at you.This controversial flag sits on the edge of private property that belongs to Dorothy Holloway's relatives."I don't understand how you can pick something like that and be so upset over it," Holloway said. "Live with it."For now, that's exactly what people will have to do after the flag appeared during the weekend.Holloway said it's a symbol of freedom of speech and Southern heritage. Not racism."The blacks are just as equal as I am," Holloway said. "I have no problem with it."Heather Redding with Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action is part of a group hoping to get the flag taken down."If you truly believe in racial equity, it's not about your feelings," Redding said. "It's about this community and their feelings. This is not a symbol that represents the town of Hillsborough. This does not represent our values."Alamance Taking Back Alamance County also known as ACTBAC is responsible for the display.Redding said she believes the flag was put up in retaliation for Orange County Schools ban last year on all Confederate symbols, and the mounting pressure for the removal of UNC's Silent Sam Confederate statue."I take solace in the fact that this flag probably has a shelf life," Redding said.Some county leaders fear a financial and economic impact if the flag remains as is. Right now the county's planning director is proposing changing its laws on how all flags can be displayed on private and commercial property, including the U.S. flag.The changes would require flags in residential areas to be no wider than 24 square feet, no taller than 24 feet, and sit 50 feet from the land owner's property line.An unprecedented move according to District 2 Orange County Commissioner Earl McKee."I do think it's a symbol aimed at the African American community. I'm definitely concerned," McKee said. "This particular group if they have issues with what's going on in Alamance County, they need to focus on Alamance County. I don't feel they need to bring their issues into Orange County."District 2 Commissioner Renee Parker, who is black, said her feelings are mixed on the issue."The flag has no place in my life. I do believe it will create social tension, but I believe in freedom of speech," Parker explained.On May 15, there will be a public hearing at 7 p.m. to discuss the issue before county commissioners vote on the proposed restrictions.If the measures are approved, neighbors have one year to comply with the law.