POLITICS

Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
EMBED </>More News Videos

Gov. Roy Cooper announced his new cabinet appointments in Raleigh Thursday

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Raleigh, North Carolina --
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has chosen a business recruiter under a previous Democratic governor as his commerce secretary and a former biotech executive to lead the agency that oversees government operations and buildings.

Cooper on Thursday named Tony Copeland to head the Commerce Department and Machelle Sanders as his administration secretary.

Copeland was assistant commerce secretary in Gov. Mike Easley's administration and previously led the Raleigh-based telecommunications company called BTI. Sanders most recently worked for Biogen in Research Triangle Park.

Copeland's challenges include luring businesses that shied away recently because of a law limiting LGBT rights known as House Bill 2.

The governor has now named five Cabinet secretaries. A new state law says they're subject to Senate confirmation. Cooper has sued challenging that requirement.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsroy cooperpoliticsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Legislators meet; coalition calls for redistricting
Presidential inaugurations through the years
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties
NC NAACP asks Sen. Tillis to reject Sessions as AG
More Politics
Top Stories
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Who's that person next to the governor?
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Record pay gap between college grads and everyone else
Employee shot during Wake Forest hotel robbery
Show More
Woman wants justice after stolen SUV found crashed
Texas dad says pre-K student molested his daughter
CVS generic version to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
Durham Police respond to shooting on Trinity Avenue
More News
Top Video
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
Must-see video: Cell phone gives fleeing suspect away
More Video