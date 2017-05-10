North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has a released a letter written to President Donald Trump and congressional leaders in which he says he is "shocked and disappointed" by the lack of federal aid in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.Cooper said he has "learned that of the more than $900 million requested, North Carolina will receive just $6.1 million, less than 1% of the resources needed to help communities and families fix homes, repair businesses and recover from the historic flooding.""Families across Eastern North Carolina need help to rebuild and recover, and it is an incredible failure by the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders to turn their backs," said Cooper. "Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities. North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump Administration and Congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our Congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve."