  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Governor Cooper speaks about lack of federal Hurricane Matthew aid
POLITICS

Governor Cooper 'disappointed' after Trump and Congress fail to deliver on hurricane relief

Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has a released a letter written to President Donald Trump and congressional leaders in which he says he is "shocked and disappointed" by the lack of federal aid in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE LETTER


Cooper said he has "learned that of the more than $900 million requested, North Carolina will receive just $6.1 million, less than 1% of the resources needed to help communities and families fix homes, repair businesses and recover from the historic flooding."

"Families across Eastern North Carolina need help to rebuild and recover, and it is an incredible failure by the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders to turn their backs," said Cooper. "Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities. North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump Administration and Congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our Congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve."
Related Topics:
politicshurricane matthewroy coopernorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Wild reaction across political spectrum to Comey firing
NC Senate Republicans unveil their budget proposal
President Trump fires FBI director James Comey
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn after election
More Politics
Top Stories
Grill blamed for hospitalizing 5 with CO poisoning
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
Early morning rains cause storm damage
Lawmakers to weigh in on 'raise the age' measure
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
One person injured in Knightdale house fire
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Show More
Wild reaction across political spectrum to Comey firing
Parents outraged, school says students may switch tracks
Four Oaks fought off CSX, but new corporate foe looms
NC Senate Republicans unveil their budget proposal
In Fayetteville, stretch of Bragg Blvd to be closed
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos