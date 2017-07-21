Cooper signs bills protecting National Guard members

HB 486 protects members of the National Guard when they deploy while enrolled in school. Members will not lose out on their education if they are called to duty. Members will be able to drop courses without consequence and will be able to make up any missed work.



HB 487 pertains to work for service members. If called to duty, National Guard members cannot be fired from their jobs.



HB 120 extends the rights to buy goods from Corrections Enterprises to retired and current members of the National Guard.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed three bills into law Friday morning in front of members of the North Carolina National Guard."In times of crisis like Hurricane Matthew, members of our National Guard make sacrifices to keep us safe," Gov. Cooper said. "As Governor, I believe that members of our National Guard should be rewarded for their resilience, commitment, and duty."The three bills signed Friday seek to provide better support to members of the North Carolina National Guard and their families and to encourage those who are considering signing up for Guard service, the governor's office said."We truly appreciate the outpouring of support that the North Carolina National Guard receives across state," said Maj. Gen. Greg Lusk, Adjutant General of North Carolina. "The bills signed today will allow our Soldiers and Airmen to continue to serve and remain a ready, reliable and responsive force for North Carolina and the nation."