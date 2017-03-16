POLITICS

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper vetoes bill making judge elections partisan

Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is in the middle of another showdown with a GOP-controlled legislature determined to weaken his power, this time by targeting his ability to shape the state's trial courts.

He announced Thursday afternoon he has vetoed House Bill 100 which would make state trial court elections officially partisan again.

"North Carolina wants its judges to be fair and impartial, and partisan politics has no place on the judges' bench. We need less politics in the courtroom, not more," said the governor in a news release announcing the veto.

If the Republicans override his veto, it would mark a personal defeat for Cooper, who as a state Senate leader in 1996 championed the legislation that made elections officially nonpartisan for most trial judges.

While Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers, getting the votes to override him in the House is uncertain, given previous tallies on the bill.

Republicans were stung in November when Democrats regained a majority on the state Supreme Court for the first time since 1998. Despite the officially nonpartisan nature of the Supreme Court at the time, the party registration of each justice is closely watched.

The legislature's GOP leaders quickly took action in December - two weeks before Cooper took office - by passing a law making elections for the Supreme Court and the intermediate Court of Appeals officially partisan again starting in 2018. They had become nonpartisan in the early 2000s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsroy cooperRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Senator Burr: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Second federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
Trump's budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs
More Politics
Top Stories
Elementary school put on lockdown because of police standoff
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Senator Burr: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
NCCU players get warm welcome home
Show More
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
Say what?! Cooper picks out-of-state team for NCAA win
Raleigh event focuses on scam prevention
Confrontation between woman, NC store manager goes viral
Police crack down on St. Patrick's Day drunk drivers
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos