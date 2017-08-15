POLITICS

Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down Durham Confederate statue

EMBED </>More Videos

Takiyah Thompson was taken into custody after protesters held a news conference at NCCU.

By , Anthony Wilson, Jonah Kaplan and Tim Pulliam
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman who said she took part in toppling the Confederate statue in downtown Durham. More arrests are expected.

The latest:



* At least one protester has been arrested
* County officials call for "respectful and productive" dialogue on race issues
* Sheriff will charge protesters to "full extent of the law"


Takiyah Thompson, 22, was taken into custody shortly after protesters held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at North Carolina Central University. Thompson climbed a ladder to the top of the statue to tie a rope around its neck before the crowd tore it down

Thompson is charged with
  • disorderly conduct by injury to a statue (Class II Misdemeanor)

  • damage to real property (statue as a fixture (Class I Misdemeanor)

  • participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony)

  • inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony)


The protesters who took part in toppling Confederate statue in Durham on Monday held the news conference Tuesday to call for the dropping of any charges related to the incident.

"The people decided to take matters into our own hands and remove the statue," said Thompson, a member of the far-left Workers World Party and a student at N.C. Central University. "We are tired of waiting on politicians who could have voted to remove the white supremacist statues years ago, but they failed to act. So we acted."

The protesters called for the Durham County Commissioners, the Durham Sheriff's office and District Attorney's office to drop the charges on all protesters involved with the Durham incident and also called on the City of Charlottesville to drop charges against anti-racist protesters from August 12.

Durham County officials called for a "respectful and productive" dialogue on race issues Tuesday following the destruction of a Confederate monument outside the old courthouse in downtown Durham.

On Tuesday, Durham city council member Jillian Johnson responded to Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews' call for city and county leaders to help create guidelines for peaceful demonstrations.

"I'm unlikely to support any city or county regulations that restrict the rights of free speech and free assembly for demonstrators," Johnson said.

At a news conference, Durham County manager Wendell Davis called pulling the statue down "unlawful and inappropriate."

EMBED More News Videos

Durham County manager Wendell Davis speaks


As the state has a law mandating the protection of Confederate monuments, Davis said county officials will be consulting with state officials about what to do with the heavily damaged monument.

The statue was pulled down by a group of demonstrators Monday evening. A woman climbed a ladder and put a nylon rope around it while others pulled.

Thompson, in an interview with ABC11 on Tuesday, admitted her involvement.

"I feel like it's important to tear down these vestiges of white supremacy," Thompson.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman explains why she helped pull down the statue



Congressman GK Butterfield said though he didn't condone the actions of the protesters, but understood their motives.

"I don't condone the destruction of government property, but I understand the hurt and pain the continued existence of Confederate monuments cause to many in our communities, whether it is on the grounds of the US Capitol, state capitals, or any other locations," Butterfield said.

Also at Tuesday's news conference, Andrews addressed criticism that his officers did not intervene as the statue was pulled down. He said using pepper spray was considered, but leaders decided on restraint to avoid injuries and further chaos.

"Don't mistake restraint for inaction. If I had my deputies to engage a hostile crowd, there would have been injuries," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Sheriff Andrews speaks about statue protest


He also said people seen in the video will be arrested.

"Last night we witnessed a blatant violation of the law. No one is getting away with damaging the Confederate statue. We will pursue felony charges," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SHERIFF'S STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK

The monument of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle was erected in 1924 and inscribed on it are the words "in memory of the boys who wore the gray."

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video as protesters pull down the statue in Durham.


The statue is one of dozens across North Carolina and one of about 1,500 public displays across the country dedicated to the Confederacy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestvandalismdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Gov. Cooper writes op-ed saying Confederate monuments should come down
In NC, local officials can't remove Confederate memorials
Trump condemns 'alt-left,' both sides in Charlottesville
Confederate flag removed from toppled statue in Durham
More Politics
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper writes op-ed saying Confederate monuments should come down
Trump condemns 'alt-left,' both sides in Charlottesville
Bad glasses force Wake school to cancel eclipse party
In NC, local officials can't remove Confederate memorials
82nd rips into man wearing hat, giving Nazi salute
Confederate flag removed from toppled statue in Durham
Wilson man charged in Christmas Eve quadruple murder
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
Show More
Who's behind these postcards?
Where to find the eclipse parties in the Carolinas
Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car
Man charged in Timothy McVeigh-style Oklahoma City bomb plot
Mannequins in Cary Belk arranged to resemble Nazi salute
More News
Top Video
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
The Raleigh man behind "Yes You're Racist"
Protesters pull down Durham Confederate statue
Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car
More Video