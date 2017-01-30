Ahead of the final hearings for President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, dozens of people protested outside of a downtown Raleigh federal building. Demonstrators expressed their outrage about the nominees.The crowd called on U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., to vote against the Cabinet picks."I'm scared," said protester Jan King. "We as Americans should not put people in the cabinet that don't know what the heck they're doing."Jeff Sessions is up for Attorney General and Betsy DeVos is Trump's pick for Secretary of Education."She doesn't have the background. She doesn't have the information," said Brittany Beaulac, the parent of a Wake County schools student.The mom of three marched in the rally and brought one of her children."Public schools already don't have enough money to really take care with what they got," Beaulac said. "I don't want to see my kids get in a situation where education starts to decline even more."Tillis was not at his Raleigh office on Monday."While we respect everyone's right to peacefully demonstrate, our offices in North Carolina handle one thing: constituent services for North Carolinians," Tillis' office told ABC11. "Senator Tillis' office has assisted thousands of North Carolinians, from helping veterans receive the health care services they deserve, to ensuring seniors receive the benefits they've earned."Senator Tillis will continue to prioritize offering outstanding constituent services for North Carolinians as he works across the aisle in the Senate on a wide range of issues, including fixing our broken immigration system, reforming our criminal justice system, and improving the quality of life for North Carolina's servicemembers and military families."There will be another protest Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m. outside of the Senator's New Bern Avenue office."We want the administration to listen to the people," King said.