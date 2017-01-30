POLITICS

Duke: New restrictions on immigration 'confusing and disturbing'

Area universities are trying to figure out the impact President Donald Trump's executive order will have on their students, faculty and staff.

Triangle-area universities are trying to figure out what impact President Donald Trump's travel ban will have on their students, faculty, and staff from seven counties.

Trump's order indefinitely blocks Syrian refugees from coming to the United States, and it suspends immigration from six other countries still struggling to defeat terrorists within their borders: Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Libya and Sudan.

In a message to faculty, staff, and students Dukes President Richard Brodhead and Provost Sally Kornbluth called the situation "both confusing and disturbing."

Duke said the university "has reached out to our students, faculty and staff from the affected countries to offer support and guidance during this difficult time."

Duke said it is in "constant contact with immigration experts, other universities and national associations to understand the implications of the new policies, parts of which have already been successfully challenged in Federal court."

The school is currently advising individuals from the affected countries to avoid all international travel for the time being.

Duke also said it supports the statement from the Association of American Universities that reads "the order is stranding students who have been approved to study here and are trying to get back to campus, and threatens to disrupt the education and research of many others."

Meanwhile, officials with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said they have been hearing from many people at the school who are confused, frightened and unsure of what to do.

In statement from Chancellor Carol Folt, she said the university is advising students, faculty, and staff who may be affected by this executive order to consult an immigration attorney prior to travel outside of the United States.

A statement from NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson says the overall results of Trump's decision on the NC State community remain unclear.

He said as of Monday the university is not aware that any students or employees from affected countries are traveling abroad and he strongly recommends that faculty, staff, and students from the targeted countries avoid international travel until further notice.

