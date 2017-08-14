POLITICS

Durham protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham protesters rushed and toppled a Confederate statue outside the courthouse on Monday evening.

The monument had stood since 1924.
