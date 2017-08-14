Durham protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham protesters rushed and toppled a Confederate statue outside the courthouse on Monday evening.
The monument had stood since 1924.
MORE: Protestors rip down statue of Confederate soldier. Monument has stood since in @DurhamCounty since 1924. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/4MjFXsxS18— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) August 14, 2017
Protestors now moving down Main Street en route to @DurhamPoliceNC headquarters. Currently blocking traffic on Roxboro St. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/EsTkRX1WNo— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) August 14, 2017