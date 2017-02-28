  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty phase of trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
POLITICS

Efforts to repeal North Carolina HB2 'bathroom bill' are at an impasse again

EMBED </>More News Videos

North Carolina General Assembly

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
RALEIGH, N.C. --
A new proposal to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" appears stuck as Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor disagree about empowering local governments to expand LGBT rights.

The impasse worries state boosters because time is running out before the NCAA decides whether to prevent North Carolina sites from hosting championship events through 2022. The law, which requires transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates, has cost North Carolina some conventions, concerts and business expansions.

Gov. Roy Cooper and GOP leaders disagree about what a replacement bill should look like. Gay rights groups told reporters Tuesday only a complete HB2 repeal will satisfy them. Supporters of a bipartisan compromise scheduled their own news conference.
Related Topics:
politicshb2Raleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
NC lawmakers file bipartisan bill to repeal HB2
President Trump supporters rally in Raleigh
George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: We all need answers
Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner
More Politics
Top Stories
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board
Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church
Lawyers argue for and against death penalty for murderer
Off-duty police officer saves family's dog from fire
Guilford Co. sheriff's deputy shot, suspect in custody
Show More
Fort Bragg could benefit from military spending boost
Teen wants to raise sister after both parents die
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Three people dead after plane crashes into CA home
Wake Forest police catch man wanted after wild chase
More News
Top Video
Lawyers argue for and against death penalty for murderer
Watch: Train hits car crossing tracks
Officer tackles man with baseball bat
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
More Video