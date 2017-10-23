POLITICS

Exclusive: Zebulon family speaks out after receiving $25,000 check from President Trump

Photo of check President Trump sent the family. (Jonah Kaplan)

By
ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The grieving family of a fallen American soldier received a $25,000 check from President Donald Trump on Monday, fulfilling a promise made months ago by the Commander in Chief during a condolence call.

READ MORE: Gold Star family from Zebulon not angry at President Trump for late promise


Chris and Jessie Baldridge, whose son Dillon died in June in Afghanistan, spoke exclusively with ABC11 after the check was delivered via FedEx from President Trump's New York address to their home in Zebulon.



"I'm still speechless," Jessie Baldridge told ABC11's Jonah Kaplan. "We are so moved and grateful, and we promise to use the money to honor Dillon's legacy."



The special delivery effectively ends an unprecedented exchange between Trump and the Baldridges, who said they received the original offer during a phone call in July.

"We just thought he was saying something nice," Jessie Baldridge told ABC11. "We got a condolence letter from him (a few weeks later) and there was no check, and we kind of joked about it. We didn't take to social media and didn't complain."

A recent Washington Post article brought more attention to the offer - and the delayed response - prompting White House officials to issue a statement saying the check was in the mail.

"There is a substantial process that can involve multiple agencies anytime the President interacts with the public, especially when transmitting personal funds," a White House official said on October 18. "The check has been in the pipeline since the President's initial call with the father. The President has personally followed up several times to ensure that the check was being sent. As stated earlier, the check has been sent."

The check was dated for October 18, the same date the White House was asked about the check.

RELATED: Family, friends honor North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan

Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said any suggestion the president didn't intend to follow through on his pledge, despite the months that have passed, is unfair.

"It's disgusting that the media is taking something that should be recognized as a generous and sincere gesture, made privately by the president, and using it to advance the media's biased agenda," Walters said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Still, it's not known whether the president has made any similar offers to other Gold Star Families, including those of the four soldiers killed in Niger, or even the other soldiers who died in the ambush attack alongside Dillon Baldridge.

The Baldridges said they're writing a thank you letter to the White House. In an excerpt obtained exclusively by ABC11, the family writes:

"We want you to know how grateful we are for this generous gift from you. We also want you to know that we intend to use this money to start a nonprofit organization in Dillon's name into something you can be proud of ... Our goal is to help as many fellow Americans as possible for the rest of our lives."

The Baldridges said the nonprofit's mission is to make American flags and work with local schools in the process.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack that killed Baldridge and claimed one of its terrorists "infiltrated" the army to carry out the ambush, which killed two other soldiers. The 2012 graduate of Franklinton High School in Franklinton had always dreamed of being a soldier.

"I feel betrayed," Chris Baldridge, Dillon's father, told ABC11 earlier this summer. "(Dillon's) over there training people to take care of themselves and then they turn on us."

Now four months later, the Baldridges continue to grieve and much prefer their focus and attention remain on their beloved hero.

Dillon leaves behind his mother, stepparents, and four siblings, including a baby sister he'll never meet, He is buried at a military cemetery in Boone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpsoldierssoldier killedwake county newsfeel goodpoliticsbuzzworthyZebulonWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
NC councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler
Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK records
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Raleigh mayoral candidates get testy at debate
More Politics
Top Stories
Much of central NC under tornado watch until 2 a.m.
Residents hope to halt Falls of Neuse widening project
Raleigh Mall shooter in custody; no injuries reported
No charges for woman who shot Knightdale shoplifting suspect
Troubleshooter: Durham man battles bank over fraud activity
Police on theater shooting: 'We believe victim targeted'
Police: Fayetteville woman raped; suspects at large
Show More
2 charged in scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Store owners say thieves are targeting cans of Spam
Previously conjoined NC twins to return home
Man jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after crash
Puppy gets 48 staples after dog fight; NC man arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos