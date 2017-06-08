POLITICS

Faith leaders meet with lawmakers over immigrant bills

Faith leaders and immigrant rights advocates discussed concerns with lawmakers in Raleigh on Thursday.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The NC Immigrant Rights Alliance and the NC NAACP observed Faith Advocacy Day on Thursday at the General Assembly.

Faith leaders and community members in opposition to certain immigration bills held a news conference and met with lawmakers to express their concerns.

"On the basis of faith, we must transform this gray and dark world," said Pastor Edgar Vergara Millan, chair of the Hispanic / Latino Ministry Committee at the United Methodist Church's NC Annual Conference in Henderson. "For faith organizations from different denominations, it breaks their hearts to hear what is happening, because the God we serve is an immigrant God," he said.

In particular, the activists are opposed to House Bills 35, 113, 306, and Senate Bill 145, calling them "dangerous weapons against our community."

"Our community is fearful of leaving their homes and driving. They feel change," says Augusto Ramirez, owner of the supermarket Compare Foods in Henderson. "I stand with all the Faith leaders, Hispanic organizations y business owners who are uniting for this event."

