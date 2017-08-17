Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents

The violence in Charlottesville, Virginia is now sparking national debate over whether Confederate monuments across the country should stay or go. Fayetteville is home to two Confederate monuments and already some residents are speaking out."Since this is a military town, it's sort of a military statue in a way," said Haymount resident Charles Allen. "It's sort of like Iron Mike, you know?"One of Fayetteville's Confederate monuments sit in the Haymount community. Dedicated in 1902, it stands tall and proud holding a rifle. It's a sight residents like Charles Allen say they enjoy seeing especially as he walks around the neighborhood. It's a sight that has historic value."That was in tribute to the people who fought in the Civil War on the side of the Confederacy," said Allen.Living not too far from Allen, some hold a different opinion."The first thing I think of when I see that statue and even the Confederate flag is negativity," said Elizabeth Stiff, a Fayetteville resident. " It's slavery."Stiff has lived in Fayetteville all her life. She drives past it often heading home or to work."It's a bad part of our history. I think it's definitely something that makes a lot of people cringe whether they say it or not."It's one of two Confederate monuments in Fayetteville. The United Daughters of the Confederacy raised money to dedicate both decades ago. Now, many moons later, those living and working in the community agree these monuments are apart of history. Still, a difference in opinion lingers on whether the monuments should stay or go.