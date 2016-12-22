Fingers point, blame flies as HB2 remains in effect

NC Senate Leader Phil Berger

Governor-elect Roy Cooper

Gov. Pat McCrory

NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes

City of Charlotte:

NC Democratic Party Chairwoman Patsy Keever

Democratic Congressman David Price

Bob Williams, NCAA senior vice president of communications

North Carolina Association of Educators President Mark Jewell

The Rev. William Barber II, President, NC NAACP

Tami Fitzgerald, Executive Director, NC Values Coalition

The Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Executive Director, Campaign for Southern Equality

Simone Bell, Southern Regional Director at Lambda Legal

Fingers are pointing and accusations are flying after an all-day special session ended Thursday with no change or repeal to House Bill 2.Republican Senate leader Phil Berger criticized Democrats on Wednesday night for failing to support legislation that would have repealed HB2. Berger told reporters it appears Gov.-elect Roy Cooper and his fellow Democrats want to keep HB2 as an issue.The sticking point was a measure in the Senate that would have barred from local governments from passing ordinances that expanded non-discrimination protections until next summer.Some of the reaction:"The General Assembly and Governor McCrory are playing political chicken, and North Carolinians continue to lose for it. It is an outrage that North Carolina's lawmakers could not follow the mandate of the voters and repeal H.B. 2. As long as H.B. 2 is on the books, thousands of LGBT people who call North Carolina home, especially transgender people, are being discriminated against and will never feel safe. This was a counterproductive exercise in reaffirming to the rest of the country that North Carolina wants to remain mired in this divisive dispute."