POLITICS

General Assembly overrides Cooper's elections board veto

Gov. Roy Cooper

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Republicans in the North Carolina House and Senate have completed their override of Governor Roy Cooper's veto of a measure trying a second time to combine the state elections board and ethics commission.

The Senate voted Monday night with no debate by a margin exceeding the three-fifths majority necessary to cancel a veto. The House voted Tuesday and the bill now becomes law.

"Gov. Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 68 so he could wield political influence over elections and ethics investigations in North Carolina, but the House has preserved fair and consistent enforcement of campaign finance and lobbying laws by a bipartisan board the governor will appoint," said House Rules Chairman David Lewis (R-Harnett) in a news release announcing the House vote.

Cooper successfully sued to strike down a law approved before he took office combining the two panels. So, Republicans tried again with a retooled measure.

Cooper says the new bill remains unconstitutional and the combined board would make it harder to protect voting rights. Republicans praise the measure as encouraging bipartisan cooperation because it would be split between Democrats and Republicans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Related Topics:
politicsroy coopergeneral assemblyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Governor vetoes 2 bills on judges and elections board
POLITICS
Trump heads into week with budget, health care battles
Governor vetoes 2 bills on judges and elections board
Sarah Palin visits White House with Kid Rock and Ted Nugent
Teachers, supporters rally for passage of HB13
More Politics
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: About 8 inches of rain in Raleigh since Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire following 2017 season
NC Senate OKs revised HB13; Class-size changes pushed to 2018
Manhunt on for 'dangerous' man wanted in Wayne, Wake counties
Fayetteville homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting at apartment
Durham Schools scramble to fill substitute teacher gaps
Nearly a decade later, Durham land remains vacant
Show More
NC woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
NC police search for man who burgled 20 businesses
Fayetteville releases new sketch of Ramsey St Rapist
NC teen, 13, arrested in sex assaults of two women
Man charged in Durham double shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
More Photos