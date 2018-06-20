POLITICS

Governor Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Roy Cooper has recalled 3 members of the N.C. National Guard from the border. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC --
Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he has recalled the three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the border.

He shared the following message:

"The cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents requires a strong response, and I am recalling the three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the border."

As done by President Bush and President Obama, the North Carolina National Guard had deployed requested assistance to the U.S. southern border.

The current deployment includes a helicopter and three National Guard members.

Separately, Attorney General Josh Stein is one of 20 attorneys general who signed a letter Tuesday asking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the current policy, calling it "inhumane" and raising serious concerns about children's rights.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnational guardroy cooperborder wallborder patrol
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
How family immigration was handled during past administrations
Dept. of State criticized for family travel livestream
Wake County commissioners OK purchase of old golf course
AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail
More Politics
Top Stories
Police ID teens, man dead in triple drowning at Durham pool
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
Almost $118 billion worth of US homes threatened by rising sea levels: Report
Ex-Trump aide mocks immigrant girl with Down syndrome
Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County
Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape attacker
Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440
Show More
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
More News