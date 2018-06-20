Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he has recalled the three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the border.He shared the following message:"The cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents requires a strong response, and I am recalling the three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the border."As done by President Bush and President Obama, the North Carolina National Guard had deployed requested assistance to the U.S. southern border.The current deployment includes a helicopter and three National Guard members.Separately, Attorney General Josh Stein is one of 20 attorneys general who signed a letter Tuesday asking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the current policy, calling it "inhumane" and raising serious concerns about children's rights.