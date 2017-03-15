POLITICS

Governor Roy Cooper calls again for repeal of HB2

Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper once again called for a repeal of House Bill 2 while speaking to the North Carolina Economic Developers Association at the Marriott in downtown Raleigh Wednesday.

"We've got to get rid of this stain, not only to remove the discrimination but also to bring back the jobs, bring back the sports and entertainment and bring back fully our reputation," Governor Cooper said.

The comments came after Democrats tried unsuccessfully Tuesday to force a vote to repeal the controversial law. Governor Cooper said there's an urgency to get rid of the law.

"We're running out of time with the NCAA," the Governor said. "It's got to be this week or probably next week at the latest. And we're going to lose those tournaments in North Carolina if we don't do something now."

Senate Republican leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and Republican House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) accepted "Legislators of the Year" awards at the same event. Representative Moore said Democrats went about it the wrong way Tuesday.

"One of the Democratic members tried a procedural move to attach House Bill 2 to a bill that had nothing to do with House Bill 2," Rep. Moore said. "That's something that just isn't permitted under our House rules."

Both parties say they're willing to negotiate to repeal HB2, but they can't seem to agree on a compromise. So the law stays on the books.

"I'm fine with a compromise," Rep. Moore said. "I think just an outright repeal, no, we're not going to do that, and I won't support just an outright repeal."

The Governor said he'll keep working for a repeal.
