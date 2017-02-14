  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man accused of killing in-laws
HB2

Governor Cooper floats new HB2 repeal proposal

NC Governor Roy Cooper

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper floated a new proposal for the repeal of House Bill 2 Tuesday.

"February needs to be the month that we get this done or it may be too late," said Governor Cooper.

HB2 requires people to use the restroom according to their biological sex listed on their birth certificate in government buildings, schools, and universities. The law also excludes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from anti-discrimination protections and blocks municipalities from adopting their own anti-discrimination and living wage rules.

Since it was passed, sports leagues have pulled championship and all-star games from the state and dozens of companies have scrapped expansion plans - causing millions of dollars of economic damage to North Carolina.

Cooper said if the law is not repealed right away, then North Carolina stands to lose NCAA and ACC championship sports events for the next six years - with a cost to the state in the millions of dollars.

Cooper said companies he's talked to are also hesitant to bring new jobs here until the law is repealed.

"I know North Carolinians are tired of hearing about this. House Bill 2 has divided us and stained our reputation, but it's time for Republican leaders to step up and lead their members, and for me to step up and lead the Democratic members to a common sense solution that fixes the problem," said Cooper.

Cooper said he believes there are already enough Republican and Democratic votes in the General Assembly for a clean repeal of HB2, but the leadership won't bring it to a vote.

Cooper offered a three-part compromise.

1) Repeal HB2
2) Increase punishments for offenders who threaten safety or privacy in public restrooms or changing rooms
3) Mandate that local governments allow 30 days for public and General Assembly input before passing any anti-discrimination ordinances

