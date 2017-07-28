Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation

In front of a room full lawmakers Friday, Governor Roy Cooper signed a Raise the Age proclamation celebrating a law change that ends automatically charging 16 and 17 year olds accused of misdemeanor charges as adults.When the bill passed in May, it received overwhelming support. Those against it cited fears that it will create a financial burden on the juvenile system.Teens accused of violent felonies and some drug crimes can still be tried as adults.North Carolina was the only remaining state that automatically treated 16 and 17 year olds as adults in the criminal justice system instead of steering them to juvenile court.The change will take effect in 2019.Also Friday, Cooper signed a new law that makes it easier for people to get criminal records expunged if there was no conviction or if they're a first-time offender for a nonviolent crime.