Governor Cooper's budget to hit Senate floor

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Governor Roy Cooper's budget hits the Senate floor Wednesday morning.
The budget includes a boost in pay for teachers and addresses $700 million in immediate needs for education.
The budget heads to the senate for consideration just a week after senate leaders unveiled a plan to reduce taxes by a billion dollars over the next 2 years.
Meanwhile, two state lawmakers from either side of the aisle are working to make sure a budget gets passed this year.
The "No Budget, No Pay Act" is also hitting the senate floor Wednesday.
If it passes it would require that lawmakers approve a budget by June 30th or their pay will be held in escrow.
