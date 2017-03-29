Governor Cooper's budget to hit Senate floor

Governor Roy Cooper's budget hits the Senate floor Wednesday morning.The budget includes a boost in pay for teachers and addresses $700 million in immediate needs for education.The budget heads to the senate for consideration just a week after senate leaders unveiled a plan to reduce taxes by a billion dollars over the next 2 years.Meanwhile, two state lawmakers from either side of the aisle are working to make sure a budget gets passed this year.The "No Budget, No Pay Act" is also hitting the senate floor Wednesday.If it passes it would require that lawmakers approve a budget by June 30th or their pay will be held in escrow.