Governor Roy Cooper still considering budget agreement

Governor Roy Cooper is still considering the Republican-controlled General Assembly's plan for our tax dollars.Today, the governor is expected to hold a press conference about the two-year $23 billion budget deal that gives raises to teachers, state employees and retirees next year, but puts off income tax breaks until 2019.Republicans say tax cuts would put more money in people's pockets. The budget includes reducing the personal income tax rate from almost 5.5 percent to 5.25 percent. And the corporate income tax rate would lower from 3 percent to 2.5 percent.Last week, Senate and House leaders unveiled details of the spending plan and urged Cooper to sign the measure, but the Democratic governor's office has signaled that a veto could be on the horizon, with the governor calling the budget "fiscally irresponsible."Cooper spokesman Ford Porter criticized the plan because it he said it doesn't spend enough on public education and recruiting companies and agrees on a tax plan with more "giveaways" to corporations and the highest wage-earners."Those are the wrong priorities," Porter said in a release last week.North Carolina Republicans say if Cooper vetos the budget, children of killed veterans could also be the ones who lose - saying the plan added more than $1 million in additional funding for the Gold Star Children program."If Governor Cooper is successful in his veto of the state budget, he will deny $14.4 million in scholarships for children of veterans killed in the line of duty," said Carteret County's Bob Pruett in a news release Monday. "Children who lost parents in wartime serving our nation can never be repaid, but Cooper should help those children get a good education, rather than vetoing their opportunities."However, Republicans could get the support needed to override the veto.Cooper is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Governor's Mansion.