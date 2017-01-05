  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Governor Roy Cooper's inauguration postponed because of snow forecast

Cooper takes the oath

The Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has postponed Governor Roy Cooper's inaugural events on Saturday and Sunday "after consultation with North Carolina Emergency Management."

The current forecast is for 3-6 inches of snow in Raleigh Friday night into Saturday.

Governor Cooper has already taken office. He was sworn in just after midnight on New Year's Day.

Friday's Prayer Service will take place as scheduled.

The Junior League has not cancelled the Inaugural Ball set for Saturday night.
