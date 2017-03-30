  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: State lawmakers working to repeal HB2 ahead of looming NCAA deadline
HB2

North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill passes Senate, moves to House

North Carolina representatives begin debate on a HB2 compromise bill, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A controversial compromise bill that would replace HB2 is being debated in the North Carolina House. Watch the proceedings live here.

HB2: The latest
  • 11:53 a.m.: House called into session

  • 11:37 a.m.: Compromise bill clears second vote, third reading in Senate. Bill moves on to the House

  • 11:30 a.m.: NC NAACP President Dr. William Barber calls compromise bill "an insult to civil rights"

  • 11:25 a.m.: Debate begins in Senate, bill needs to be voted on twice


The compromise bill cleared its second hurdle in the NC Senate late Thursday morning. HB142 passed its second reading in the Senate 29 to 16. A GOP source tells ABC11's Jonah Kaplan that the Republican party has enough votes for the bill to pass in the House.

Meanwhile the bill is facing sharp criticism from activists.

"This law does not repeal HB2, it doubles down on discrimination," said Cathryn Oakley HRC Senior Legislative Counsel at a press conference in Raleigh Thursday morning.

Democratic Senator Dan Blue said the bill takes North Carolina to a pre-2016 (HB2) state when it comes to restrooms.

HB2 was designed to block a Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance, part of which allowed transgender people to use bathrooms and locker rooms of the gender they identify with and required people to use the restroom according to their biological sex listed on their birth certificate in government buildings, schools, and universities.

Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger called the new deal to repeal HB2 a "significant compromise."

While HB142 repeals HB2, it bans municipalities from passing any non-discrimination ordinances through 2020. After that, local governments would be banned from passing any non-discrimination ordinances related to bathrooms.

Representatives from the HRC, Equality NC and the ACLU all condemned the compromise bill at a press conference Thursday.

"If you vote for this bill you are not a friend of the LGBTQ community," said Chris Sgro, Equality NC Executive Director.

WATCH: Thursday morning news conference with HRC, Equality NC and ACLU
EMBED More News Videos

HRC, Equality NC and ACLU announce they are against the HB2 compromise bill during news conference Thursday morning

What's happened so far today

  • 10:40 a.m.: ACLU in a statement to ABC News condemns compromise bill calling it "HB2.0"

  • 10:30 a.m.: NC Chamber announces they endorse the compromise bill, NC Values Coalition announces they are against

  • 10:10 a.m.: HRC, Equality NC and ACLU announce they are against the compromise bill at a joint press conference

  • 10:00 a.m.: Repeal bill clears NC Senate Rules and Operation Committee, moves on to full Senate for vote

  • NCAA boycott deadline expires today


Activists say the bill is not a compromise because it still bans municipalities from enacting their own non-discrimination ordinances and it still keeps transgender rights in limbo.

"This repeal is nothing but a replacement of the same discrimination of the original HB2," Chase Strangio, a lawyer from the ACLU, told ABC News in a statement. "The new bill, HB2.0, still bars trans people from receiving any protection from discrimination in schools and government buildings when it comes to using restrooms and other facilities."

Conservative groups, such as the NC Values Coalition, are also condemning the bill saying that HB2 should stand.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE BILL

The deal comes just hours before the state could potentially lose the ability to host NCAA athletic championships for several years. The NCAA was one of many prominent organizations to sanction North Carolina in the aftermath of the controversial bill, which was signed by Republican former Gov. Pat McCrory last year.

Early Thursday, the North Carolina Democratic Party released a statement Thursday endorsing the compromise that Republican leaders in the General Assembly and Governor Roy Cooper reached Wednesday.



Legislative leaders and Cooper hope the version will remove obstacles to expanding business and attracting sporting events.
RELATED: Lawmakers reach deal with the governor on HB2

Governor Cooper issued a statement after 11 p.m.

"I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow. It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation," he said.

The announcement came after Republicans and Democrats spent several hours Wednesday in closed-door meetings.

Stay on top of the latest HB2 news with the ABC11 News App

The Associated Press estimates that HB2 will have cost the state nearly $4 billion in lost business revenue over a span of 12 years.

RELATED: AP: HB2 estimated to cost North Carolina $3.76B

The NCAA already removed championship events this year from North Carolina for the law known as the "bathroom bill", which limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said Tuesday that if North Carolina doesn't repeal HB2 by Thursday, it will lose NCAA championship events through 2022.
