House lawmakers schedule vote on Cooper's budget veto

The North Carolina House of Representatives is expected to vote on an override of Governor Roy Cooper's veto of the state budget."Reconsideration of Vetoed Bill" is listed as the top item on theWednesday. If the House votes to override the veto, the budget would become law.The GOP-controlled Senate already voted to override Governor Roy Cooper's veto of the state budget on Tuesday.Governor Cooper rejected the $23 billion Republican-backed state budget for not spending enough on education and for tax cuts to the wealthy.In a statement, Cooper said: "These shortcomings can be fixed, and I encourage the General Assembly to do so by capping tax cuts so they benefit the middle class, investing more in public education, and fixing the unconstitutional flaws in this bill. But in its current form the Act shortchanges North Carolina."Republicans say the budget boosts education spending by $700 million and includes tax cuts for nearly everybody.Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) issued a statement Tuesday about the governor, "... It's not too late to retract his divisive rhetoric, apologize for calling North Carolinians who support the priorities of this budget, including members of his own party, 'small-minded,' and sign the bill."