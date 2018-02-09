Hundreds of partners mobilize for NAACP's Moral March

Hundreds of partners are mobilizing for the NAACP's Moral March.

Thousands of people are expected to rally at the State Capitol on Saturday morning for the 12th annual Moral March on Raleigh and HKONJ March.More than 200 partners are mobilizing and planning to fight back against what they call "extremist legislation from Jones Street."The event is the first one not led by the Rev. William Barber.The North Carolina NAACP's new president, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, said his message will not be to members of the General Assembly."My message is to the people that I am going to be speaking to and that message is, take your resistance to the ballot box and let's vote these individuals into oblivion. Let's vote them out of office. Let's vote them into retirement," Spearman said.There was a pep rally of sorts Friday night to unify supporters."(We want) to be able to work together for the common good for the people," said Rush AME Zion Church pastor Dr. Maurice Harden.The event is coming a month after Republicans were handed a major blow. Federal judges ruled North Carolina's congressional maps illegal gerrymandering meant to give a rock-solid advantage to the GOP.The NAACP said it has sent a letter to legislative branch trying to work together, but has not heard back."They're going to really have a rude awakening and understand that they really do need to engage with us," Spearman said.The Moral March starts at 9 a.m. Saturday outside the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts in Downtown Raleigh. The crowd will march up Fayetteville Street to the State Capitol.