Trump held note reminding him to say 'I hear you' during meeting with Fla. victims

President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump held a note seemingly reminding him to say "I hear you" during a Wednesday afternoon listening session with Parkland students and others impacted by gun violence.

Photos taken by Associated Press photographer Carolyn Kaster offer a close-up view of the note in Trump's hand. It contains several questions and other phrases that aides apparently wanted Trump to hit during the event.

Questions ranged from "What would you most want me to know about your experience?" to "What can we do to help you feel safe?" One line item encouraged Trump to ask those attending for their ideas about how to move forward, and another item was blocked by Trump's hand in the photographs.

But Trump was widely panned on social media for the fifth point, which was perceived as a reminder of what some felt should be a natural reaction to victims and their family members from Parkland, Sandy Hook, Columbine and other school shootings.



It appears the notes were written on a pad of paper, but it's not clear if there were additional talking points on other pages.
