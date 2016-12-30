POLITICS

Judge blocks law stripping Governor-elect Roy Cooper of some powers

Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he plans to be sworn in on Jan. 1.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Governor-elect Roy Cooper filed a lawsuit and asked for an emergency hearing Friday to block a law just passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that strips him of some powers.

A Wake County judge granted a temporary restraining order keep the law from going into effect January 1.

In the lawsuit, Cooper says the law - known as Senate Bill 4 - that takes the control of the State Board of Elections from the governor and gives it to the General Assembly is unconstitutional.

The changes convert the state elections board from one that governors have controlled into a bipartisan body with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. County election boards would have two members from each party, rather than the current three members with a majority from the governor's party.

"This complex new law passed in just two days by the Republican legislature is unconstitutional and anything but bipartisan. A tie on a partisan vote would accomplish what many Republicans want: making it harder for North Carolinians to vote. It will result in elections with longer lines, reduced early voting, fewer voting places, little enforcement of campaign finance laws, indecision by officials and mass confusion," said Cooper.



Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger issued a statement after learning of the lawsuit:

"Given the recent weeks-long uncertainty surrounding his own election, the governor-elect should understand better than anyone why North Carolinians deserve a system they can trust will settle election outcomes fairly and without the taint of partisanship. Roy Cooper's effort to stop the creation of a bipartisan board with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans to enforce elections and ethics laws may serve his desire to preserve his own political power, but it does not serve the best interests of our state."

RELATED: Wake County judge temporarily blocks law limiting governor, school board powers

Cooper's lawsuit makes good on his previous threats to take Republicans to court over laws passed during two December special sessions. Another of the laws requires Cooper's Cabinet choices to be confirmed by legislators. The state constitution gives the Senate the ability to "advise and consent" to the governor's appointees by a majority vote, but that provision hadn't been used in at least several decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Related Topics:
politicsroy coopergeneral assembly2016 electionlawsuitRaleigh
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Judge blocks law limiting governor, school board powers
McCrory reflects on legacy as governor, his future
NC Dems chair leaving party better than she found it
Obama orders Russian sanctions after election hacking
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Show More
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
I-Team uncovers employer in deadly Hillsborough accident
South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at school
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos