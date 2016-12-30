.@RoyCooperNC lawyers argue constitutional violations in S4 to Judge Stevens using SCOTUS case McCrory v Berger. Interesting! #ncpol #abc11 pic.twitter.com/EFINlrD2MC — Jon Camp (@JonCampABC11) December 30, 2016

Governor-elect Roy Cooper filed a lawsuit and asked for an emergency hearing Friday to block a law just passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that strips him of some powers.A Wake County judge granted a temporary restraining order keep the law from going into effect January 1.In the lawsuit, Cooper says the law - known as Senate Bill 4 - that takes the control of the State Board of Elections from the governor and gives it to the General Assembly is unconstitutional.The changes convert the state elections board from one that governors have controlled into a bipartisan body with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. County election boards would have two members from each party, rather than the current three members with a majority from the governor's party."This complex new law passed in just two days by the Republican legislature is unconstitutional and anything but bipartisan. A tie on a partisan vote would accomplish what many Republicans want: making it harder for North Carolinians to vote. It will result in elections with longer lines, reduced early voting, fewer voting places, little enforcement of campaign finance laws, indecision by officials and mass confusion," said Cooper.Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger issued a statement after learning of the lawsuit:Cooper's lawsuit makes good on his previous threats to take Republicans to court over laws passed during two December special sessions. Another of the laws requires Cooper's Cabinet choices to be confirmed by legislators. The state constitution gives the Senate the ability to "advise and consent" to the governor's appointees by a majority vote, but that provision hadn't been used in at least several decades.