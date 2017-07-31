POLITICS

Judges reject new NC elections, but set Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing districts

(Shutterstock)

By
GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A panel of three federal judges has ruled that North Carolina Republicans have until September 1 to redraw district lines deemed unconstitutional.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In the order released Monday evening, the judges also denied a request to demand new elections ahead of November 2018, citing timing and administrative issues that would hinder the process.

RELATED: READ THE FULL RULING HERE (.pdf)

The order follows a heated hearing last Thursday when attorneys representing Democratic voters and attorneys representing GOP lawmakers took turns laying out their timelines for how and when district maps should be redrawn.



Both the district court and U.S. Supreme Court ruled the maps, originally drawn after the 2010 census, are illegal because they discriminately targeted minority voters by placing them in districts based on race and not geography.

According to the original judgment, 18 House districts and nine Senate districts must be redrawn, in addition to the neighboring districts affected by those racially gerrymandered.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsstate politicsvotinggeneral assemblynorth carolina newsGreensboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
North Carolina redistricting arguments heard by judges
POLITICS
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director
Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
John Kelly brings military bearing to White House staff
More Politics
Top Stories
'Can safe' lands Raleigh woman in Honduras jail, says it's a mistake
OuterBanks outage: Lawsuit filed against PCL construction
Families remember teens who drowned in Cape Fear River
OBX vacationers out thousands - what's the recourse?
NC woman says mom contracted flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director
Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at SC beach
Man overdoses in Dunkin Donuts bathroom while son waits outside
Show More
Response to DHHS report on jail suicide released
'I am transgender': US soldier shares personal journey
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting near City Hall
NC church denies allegations of forced labor
Emily's new track is good news for NC coast
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos