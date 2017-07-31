Judges reject new NC elections, but set Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing districts

A panel of three federal judges has ruled that North Carolina Republicans have until September 1 to redraw district lines deemed unconstitutional.In the order released Monday evening, the judges also denied a request to demand new elections ahead of November 2018, citing timing and administrative issues that would hinder the process.The order follows awhen attorneys representing Democratic voters and attorneys representing GOP lawmakers took turns laying out their timelines for how and when district maps should be redrawn.Both the district court and U.S. Supreme Court ruled the maps, originally drawn after the 2010 census, are illegal because they discriminately targeted minority voters by placing them in districts based on race and not geography.According to the original judgment, 18 House districts and nine Senate districts must be redrawn, in addition to the neighboring districts affected by those racially gerrymandered.