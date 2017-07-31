Judges reject new NC elections, but set Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing districts

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --A panel of three federal judges has ruled that North Carolina Republicans have until September 1 to redraw district lines deemed unconstitutional.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
In the order released Monday evening, the judges also denied a request to demand new elections ahead of November 2018, citing timing and administrative issues that would hinder the process.
RELATED: READ THE FULL RULING HERE (.pdf)
The order follows a heated hearing last Thursday when attorneys representing Democratic voters and attorneys representing GOP lawmakers took turns laying out their timelines for how and when district maps should be redrawn.
BREAKING: Court orders @NCHouseGOP & @MyNCSenate must redraw districts by Sept 1; DENIES order for new elections. @ABC11_WTVD @NCLeg #ncpol pic.twitter.com/XYRnBmx0Bm— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) July 31, 2017
Both the district court and U.S. Supreme Court ruled the maps, originally drawn after the 2010 census, are illegal because they discriminately targeted minority voters by placing them in districts based on race and not geography.
According to the original judgment, 18 House districts and nine Senate districts must be redrawn, in addition to the neighboring districts affected by those racially gerrymandered.