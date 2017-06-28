POLITICS

Lawmakers override Cooper's budget veto

House lawmakers schedule vote on Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina House of Representatives voted to override Governor Roy Cooper's veto of the state budget.

With the House vote the now becomes law because the GOP-controlled Senate already voted to override Cooper's veto of the state budget on Tuesday.
The governor rejected the $23 billion Republican-backed state budget for not spending enough on education and for tax cuts to the wealthy.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE BILL

In a statement, Cooper said: "These shortcomings can be fixed, and I encourage the General Assembly to do so by capping tax cuts so they benefit the middle class, investing more in public education, and fixing the unconstitutional flaws in this bill. But in its current form the Act shortchanges North Carolina."

Republicans say the budget boosts education spending by $700 million and includes tax cuts for nearly everybody.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) issued a statement following the veto override on Wednesday saying:

"The governor chose partisanship over the people of North Carolina when he rejected middle class tax cuts and a fourth consecutive teacher pay raise but the General Assembly has delivered these priorities to North Carolinians without his support."
