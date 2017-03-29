HB2

Lawmakers reach deal with the governor on HB2

EMBED </>More News Videos

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger

RALEIGH --
Republican leaders in the General Assembly announced late Wednesday they have a deal with Governor Roy Cooper on HB2 as a reported deadline to repeal it or face the loss of NCAA events looms.

While HB142 repeals HB2, it bans municipalities from passing any non-discrimination ordinances through 2020. After that, local governments would be banned from passing any non-discrimination ordinances related to bathrooms.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE BILL

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said at a news conference around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday that both chambers will take up HB142 Thursday morning.

They said they had agreed with Governor Cooper not to take questions and left the podium after the brief announcement.

Governor Cooper issued a statement after 11 p.m.

"I support the House Bill 2 repeal compromise that will be introduced tomorrow. It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation," he said.

The announcement came after Republicans and Democrats spent several hours Wednesday in closed-door meetings.

The NCAA already removed championship events this year from North Carolina for the law known as House Bill 2, which limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, said Tuesday that if North Carolina doesn't repeal HB2 by Thursday, it will lose NCAA championship events through 2022.

Stay on top of the latest HB2 news with the ABC11 News App

Before the deal was announced, LGBT groups held a conference call with reporters and said they had heard details of the bill from reliable sources and are opposed to the deal.

Members of The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Equality NC and the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) said the deal is only a partial repeal of HB2.

They said if the deal is passed, they will continue to press sports leagues, businesses, and other groups to boycott the state.
Related Topics:
politicshb2lgbtRaleigh
Load Comments
HB2
GOP leaders meet with Gov. Cooper over HB2 repeal talk
Accusations fly, fingers point over HB2 repeal talk
Group says NC has 48 hours to repeal HB2 or lose events
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
More hb2
POLITICS
House sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation
GOP leaders meet with Gov. Cooper over HB2 repeal talk
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Governor Cooper's budget to hit Senate floor
More Politics
Top Stories
Rolesville police chief dies at his home
NC senior citizens scammed out of millions
13 dead after church bus crash in central Texas
Cary road closed by water main breaks repaired
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
2 theft reports at Raleigh apartments damaged in fire
House sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation
Show More
Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State
Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky receiving death threats
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at NC restaurant
2 former NJ aides get prison for bridge revenge plot
More News
Top Video
Rolesville police chief dies at his home
Wake County student with Autism surprises buddy with promposal
Hurricane-damaged towns seek protection
Final Four countdown is on in Arizona
More Video