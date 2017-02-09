North Carolina legislators and representatives of gay rights groups are trying again to make the case that House Bill 2 should be repealed and replaced with legislation to protect LGBT people from discrimination statewide.A news conference scheduled for Thursday at the Legislative Building against HB2 comes as worries increase by some that the law will prevent the state from being awarded NCAA championship events for the next five years. A sports marketing group told lawmakers this week the NCAA is supposed to start considering host bids very soon.The Republican-controlled General Assembly last year approved the law that prohibits broad local and state anti-discrimination ordinances covering sexual orientation or gender identity. It also directs transgender people to use public bathrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.House Bill 2, which was approved by the Republican legislature and then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory on March 23, was in response to a Charlotte City Council ordinance approved in February 2016 that would have extended protections to gays and lesbians as well as bisexual and transgender people while at hotels, restaurants, and stores. Charlotte would have allowed transgender people to use the restroom aligned with their gender identity.Earlier this month, Democrats in the General Assembly formally submitted the first bill to repeal HB2 with no strings attached.