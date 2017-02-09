HB2

Legislators, gay rights groups press again for HB2 repeal

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
North Carolina legislators and representatives of gay rights groups are trying again to make the case that House Bill 2 should be repealed and replaced with legislation to protect LGBT people from discrimination statewide.

RELATED: Governor Cooper: 'Urgent' need to repeal HB2

A news conference scheduled for Thursday at the Legislative Building against HB2 comes as worries increase by some that the law will prevent the state from being awarded NCAA championship events for the next five years. A sports marketing group told lawmakers this week the NCAA is supposed to start considering host bids very soon.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly last year approved the law that prohibits broad local and state anti-discrimination ordinances covering sexual orientation or gender identity. It also directs transgender people to use public bathrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

House Bill 2, which was approved by the Republican legislature and then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory on March 23, was in response to a Charlotte City Council ordinance approved in February 2016 that would have extended protections to gays and lesbians as well as bisexual and transgender people while at hotels, restaurants, and stores. Charlotte would have allowed transgender people to use the restroom aligned with their gender identity.

Earlier this month, Democrats in the General Assembly formally submitted the first bill to repeal HB2 with no strings attached.

RELATED: Democrats submit 'clean' HB2 repeal bill

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshb2Raleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HB2
Governor Cooper: 'Urgent' need to repeal HB2
Roy Williams on HB2: "It's harmful and it's not right"
Sports official: HB2 could cost NC NCAA events for 6 years
HB2 repeal bill on the table, but has no clear path
More hb2
POLITICS
Despite legal fight, most of Cooper's cabinet on the job
Senate confirms Sessions for attorney general
Brewing controversy in Sanford over anti-refugee meme
Judges block NC law limiting governor's powers
More Politics
Top Stories
Brrr! Gusty winds blow in as temperatures fall
No. 8 UNC renews heated rivalry at Duke
DA talks possible charges in daycare breastfeeding case
NC family says neighbor stabbed their dog to death
Ex-NY Knick Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation
Deputies: Toddler playing in area with syringes, heroin
Winter Weather Grounds, Delays Thousands of Flights Across US
Show More
Man accused of killing family dog with a machete
Despite legal fight, most of Cooper's cabinet on the job
Smash and grab thieves targeting American Tobacco Trail
Fire damages home in Garner
OWASA braces for flood of complaints after water crisis
More News
Photos
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
More Photos