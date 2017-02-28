POLITICS

Durham Mayor Bill Bell gives last State of the City message

EMBED </>More News Videos

Durham mayor Bill Bell gives his final State of the City address.

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham Mayor Bill Bell gave his last State of the City Address Tuesday.

Bell has decided not to run for reelection after 16 years on the job.

He told us Tuesday he's proud of all the city has accomplished during his tenure, but challenges remain, including more affordable housing and reducing poverty and crime.

"The state of the city is great. Durham is great, a well-managed city. We have AAA ratings by the three major bond rating forms, we have an administration in place to carry out the day to day operations. So I'd say the city is doing well," he said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Efforts to repeal 'bathroom bill' at an impasse again
LIVE: President Trump delivers joint address to Congress
NC lawmakers file bipartisan bill to repeal HB2
President Trump supporters rally in Raleigh
More Politics
Top Stories
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
More complaints about speeding Wake school bus drivers
Firefighters treat dog with oxygen
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
Farm animals rescued in Hope Mills need a good home
School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board
Been having Internet issues today? Here's why
Show More
Efforts to repeal 'bathroom bill' at an impasse again
Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church
Lawyers argue for and against death penalty for murderer
Off-duty police officer saves family's dog from fire
Raleigh mom warns of 'stalled-car' driver wielding bat
More News
Top Video
More complaints about speeding Wake school bus drivers
Dozens of dogs taken from Fuquay-Varina home
Farm animals rescued in Hope Mills need a good home
Retired truck driver cleans up road for disability check
More Video