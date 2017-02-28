Durham Mayor Bill Bell gave his last State of the City Address Tuesday.Bell has decided not to run for reelection after 16 years on the job.He told us Tuesday he's proud of all the city has accomplished during his tenure, but challenges remain, including more affordable housing and reducing poverty and crime."The state of the city is great. Durham is great, a well-managed city. We have AAA ratings by the three major bond rating forms, we have an administration in place to carry out the day to day operations. So I'd say the city is doing well," he said.