Members of the North Carolina Republican Party left Raleigh to journey to Washington D.C. for Friday's presidential inauguration.The nearly 40 NC GOP members eagerly boarded the big white bus Thursday morning."I'm very excited!" exclaimed Susan Anderson, a Raleigh resident. "I've been on the Trump train for years!"The group will witness President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office, officially making him the 45th president of the United States."I'm a conservative and I'm a Trump supporter. I just wanted to go and celebrate," explained Chapel Hill resident Nancy Clark.The group is slated to arrive in Washington D.C. around 3 p.m. Thursday."It's going to be worth it, to see Mr. Trump's inauguration, it's going to be historical," shared NC State student Rich Wachowski.Not all aboard the bus were originally fans of Donald Trump. One passenger stated that she was in favor of Ted Cruz, but said she was excited to represent North Carolina in the nation's capital.