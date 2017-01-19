TRUMP INAUGURATION

Members of the North Carolina GOP head to Washington DC
EMBED </>More News Videos

Members of the NC GOP are on their way to Washington DC ahead of the presidential inauguration. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Members of the North Carolina Republican Party left Raleigh to journey to Washington D.C. for Friday's presidential inauguration.

The nearly 40 NC GOP members eagerly boarded the big white bus Thursday morning.

"I'm very excited!" exclaimed Susan Anderson, a Raleigh resident. "I've been on the Trump train for years!"

The group will witness President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office, officially making him the 45th president of the United States.

RELATED: Triangle Trump supporters plan bus trip for inauguration

"I'm a conservative and I'm a Trump supporter. I just wanted to go and celebrate," explained Chapel Hill resident Nancy Clark.

The group is slated to arrive in Washington D.C. around 3 p.m. Thursday.

HERE'S THE SCHEDULE OF DONALD TRUMP'S OFFICIAL INAUGURATION EVENTS

"It's going to be worth it, to see Mr. Trump's inauguration, it's going to be historical," shared NC State student Rich Wachowski.

Not all aboard the bus were originally fans of Donald Trump. One passenger stated that she was in favor of Ted Cruz, but said she was excited to represent North Carolina in the nation's capital.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrepublicanspresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationdonald trumpRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRUMP INAUGURATION
Inauguration week event schedule
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Triangle Trump supporters plan bus trip for inauguration
7 things to know about teenage Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho
More trump inauguration
POLITICS
360 view: See the National Mall setup for the inauguration
What does a Donald Trump presidency mean to you?
Inauguration week event schedule
Pres. George H.W. Bush apologizes for inauguration miss
More Politics
Top Stories
62-year-old Carthage man charged with murder
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Gas leak shuts down part of Raleigh's Capital Boulevard
Garner police strive to eliminate pedestrian accidents
Discounts offered for new Cary learning center
Oakland Raiders file paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas
Show More
Woman in 'Juju on that chemo' video dies
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
NC teen with cerebral palsy gets dream of lifetime
Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted speaks out
Kestrel Heights Charter School continues to battle woes
More News
Top Video
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Kestrel Heights Charter School continues to battle woes
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
Gas leak shuts down part of Raleigh's Capital Boulevard
More Video