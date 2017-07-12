Moral Monday protesters fight ban from General Assembly

Awaiting hearing in Raleigh as NC NAACP challenges protesters being banned from legislative building after recent arrest at sit-in. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/fu7oFWMJvU — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 12, 2017

A hearing is underway at the Wake County Justice Center for protesters banned from the legislative building in Raleigh.More than 30 members of the Forward Together Moral Monday Movement and North Carolina NAACP were arrested on May 30 after refusing to clear the hallways at the legislative building while holding a sit-in over healthcare.State NAACP President Reverend William Barber was among those arrested.Those arrested were charged with second-degree trespassing and ordered to stay away from the building as part of their bond.The NC NAACP's attorney is challenging that, saying it's unconstitutional. In a news release, the NC NACCP said the group was exercising its constitutional right when they went to: "peacefully petition and instruct their representatives."