More arrested in Durham Confederate statue destruction

More protestors arrested

Governor calls for removal of all memorials on state property

Protesters call for all charged to be dropped

Disorderly conduct by injury to a statue (Class II Misdemeanor)

Damage to real property (statue as a fixture (Class I Misdemeanor)

Participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony)

Inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony)

Takiyah Fatima Thompson

Two more people allegedly involved in pulling down a Confederate statue in downtown Durham Monday were arrested outside a court hearing for the first person charged in the incident Wednesday morning.The people arrested Wednesday were identified as 35-year-old Dante Emmanuel Strobino and 24-year-old Ngoc Loan Tran.They are charged with:Takiyah Thompson, 22, was taken into custody shortly after protesters held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at North Carolina Central University. Thompson climbed a ladder to the top of the statue to tie a rope around its neck before the crowd tore it down.She made a first appearance in court Wednesday morning.Thompson faces the same charges as the other two.The World Worker's Party Durham chapter has set up a legal defense fund to help fight her case in court.The protesters who took part in toppling Confederate statue in Durham on Monday held the news conference Tuesday to call for the dropping of any charges related to the incident."The people decided to take matters into our own hands and remove the statue," said Thompson, a member of the Communist-platform Workers World Party and a student at N.C. Central University. "We are tired of waiting on politicians who could have voted to remove the white supremacist statues years ago, but they failed to act. So we acted."Durham County officials called for a "respectful and productive" dialogue on race issues Tuesday following the destruction the statue. At a news conference, Durham County manager Wendell Davis called pulling the statue down "unlawful and inappropriate."As the state has a law mandating the protection of Confederate monuments, Davis said county officials will be consulting with state officials about what to do with the heavily damaged monument.Also at Tuesday's news conference, Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews addressed criticism that his officers did not intervene as the statue was pulled down. He said using pepper spray was considered, but leaders decided on restraint to avoid injuries and further chaos."Last night we witnessed a blatant violation of the law. No one is getting away with damaging the Confederate statue. We will pursue felony charges," he said.