The North Carolina branch of the NAACP said Thursday it will request a national NAACP economic boycott of the state following the General Assembly's failure Wednesday to repeal HB2.A similar boycott of South Carolina over the Confederate flag at the statehouse in Columbia lasted 15 years and cost that state millions.A supposedly bipartisan deal to repeal the anti-LGBT law collapsed Wednesday night when both sides balked and started blaming each other. After more than nine hours of backroom discussions and sporadic public effort, Republican state legislators quit trying to repeal the law and went home.The law omits gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people from state anti-discrimination protections, bars local governments from passing broad non-discrimination ordinances covering them, and orders people to use bathrooms and showers that align with the sex on their birth certificates.Speaking at a news conference Thursday, North Carolina NAACP President William Barber said the law also prevents local governments from addressing employment conditions for their citizens."Some people like to say this is Democrat versus Republican, but this is extremism," he said. "This is a party that has been hijacked by extremists who are afraid they cannot win if things are fair."Barber said NAACP lawyers are ready to challenge the General Assembly in court and he also called for a massive Moral Monday march in Raleigh February 11."We're not supposed to pass unjust laws that hurt the poor, and hurt children, and hurt women. It's wrong," he said.But Dr. Ada Fisher of the NCGOP countered Thursday afternoon saying "as a Life Member of the NAACP, I am tired of efforts by the State NAACP to enjoin people in mandates which were not the purpose of my organization."This punishes hard working North Carolina citizens of color and can hardly be considered 'advancement," Fisher added. "Further, the NAACP is comprised of several thousand women and young people, as well as others, who care about their privacy and dignity in bathrooms, showers and other facilities. These women and young Americans deserve for the NAACP to stand up for their privacy instead of wasting energy on bogus political pandering which results in special rights not equal rights as constitutionally stated."In addition to the NAACP action, Wednesday's failure to repeal HB2 will likely mean North Carolina will keep being shunned by many corporations, entertainers, and high-profile sporting events. Cancellations such as NCAA events, the NBA All-Star Game, and concerts have cost the state millions."The NCAA's decision to withhold championships from North Carolina remains unchanged," spokesman Bob Williams said.But other indicators show HB2 has had little effect on tourism, at least in Wake County.Figures by the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau released earlier in December show that October lodging tax collections were the highest single-month total ever collected ($2.43 million) and prepared food and beverage tax collections ($2.5 million) were the highest ever recorded for December."October 2016 was a very good month for all aspects of the visitor economy here in Wake County," said Denny Edwards, president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (GRCVB). "As these numbers show, tourism is a huge economic driver for our community bringing - $2.3 billion into the local economy and supporting more than 24,000 jobs annually while also proving that Raleigh continues to grow as an emerging leisure, meetings and sports destination of choice."Governor-elect Roy Cooper said at a news conference Wednesday night that he and his staff worked for more than a week on forging an agreement to repeal the law, talking with lawmakers from both parties, businesses, sports industry representatives and LGBT leaders."I'm disappointed that we have yet to remove the stain from the reputation of our great state that is around this country and around the world," Cooper said."Governor Elect Roy Cooper, said he was working to bring back events and jobs to North Carolina," Fisher said. "If this is true, he has a duty to condemn William Barber and the NC Chapter of the NAACP boycott in the strongest possible terms."GOP legislators who see themselves as business-friendly appeared shaken by a months-long backlash as major companies like BASF, IBM and Bank of America described HB2 as bad for business.The compromise touted by both Cooper and outgoing GOP Gov. Pat McCrory called for Charlotte to do away with its ordinance. In exchange, lawmakers would undo the LGBT law.But many conservatives never wanted to repeal the law and GOP lawmakers cried foul when Charlotte leaders initially left part of the city's ordinance in place. When the Senate bill called for a months-long ban on cities passing similar ordinances, Democrats said Republicans were going back on their promise.Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican, blamed Cooper and the Democratic-controlled Charlotte City Council for sinking the repeal effort.Berger said Charlotte officials misled lawmakers into thinking they had fully repealed their ordinance Monday. The council met again Wednesday morning to scrap the rest of local law."I'm sorry folks, I don't trust them, and our folks don't trust them. There's no reason to trust them," Berger said after his chamber adjourned.Social conservatives defended the law's transgender bathroom requirement - which has no enforcement or punishment provisions - as necessary to prevent heterosexual predators from masquerading as transgender to molest women and girls when they are vulnerable."We continue to encourage our leaders to never sacrifice the privacy, safety, or freedom of young girls by forcing them to use the bathroom, shower, or change clothes with grown men just to satisfy the demands of greedy businesses, immoral sports organizations, or angry mobs," North Carolina Values Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald said in a statement.The U.S. Justice Department and others contend the threat of sexual predators posing as transgender persons to enter a bathroom is practically nonexistent.The issue of transgender bathroom use "wasn't a problem North Carolina was facing," said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. Legislators "should admit they messed up and repeal the bill. They seem to be still trying to figure out how to blame Charlotte, or blame Bruce Springsteen," who canceled a Greensboro show after the law passed.McCrory signed the law and became its national face. HB2, along with other right-leaning bills he signed, turned this fall's gubernatorial campaign into a referendum on the state's recent conservative slant. He lost by about 10,000 votes to Cooper. Meanwhile, fellow Republicans U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and President-elect Donald Trump comfortably won the state.McCrory, the first sitting North Carolina governor elected to a four-year term to lose re-election, echoed Republican accusations that "the left sabotaged bipartisan good faith agreements for political purposes."Repealing the state law could also have ended protracted legal challenges by the federal Justice Department and transgender residents. Much of that litigation has been delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court hears a separate Virginia case on transgender restroom access.