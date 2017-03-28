1. Repeals HB2;



2. Guarantees privacy in bathrooms and shower facilities by leaving regulation of multi-occupancy facilities to the state, returning to the status quo prior to passage of Charlotte's bathroom ordinance that women and girls should not have to share bathrooms with men;



3. Authorizes local governments to pass employment and accommodation non-discrimination ordinances, provided they are consistent with federal employment and accommodation non-discrimination law; and



4. Protects the rights of conscience by allowing citizens to collect court costs and attorney fees if they successfully pursue legal action proving a violation of their constitutional rights, as protected by Article I Section 13 of the North Carolina Constitution and the First Amendment.

Top Republicans in #ncleg say they agree to HB2 proposal @NC_Governor Cooper made.. THEN say HE told them he didn't make it. Huh? #abc11 — Jon Camp (@JonCampABC11) March 28, 2017

At a hastily called news conference, NC GOP leaders said Tuesday evening that they had an agreement in principle with a proposal made by Gov. Roy Cooper over House Bill 2.In a stunning development, they then accused Cooper of denying making such a proposal."He made a proposal," Senate Leader Phil Berger said. "We've been in discussion with our folks, and with the governor's people and with some folks in the business community."Republicans called a news conference Tuesday night to make a "major announcement" over HB2.Berger said it was a four-point plan and that Republicans were prepared to agree to those points.According to GOP leaders, the points were:"I was taken aback that the governor disavowed ever having made the proposal," Berger said"This is all about laying blame, and not fixing problems," Rep. Darren Jackson, a Democrat, fired back in response.It was made by the governor's attorney, Berger said.When asked how this news was different than a day earlier, Berger said "We had not accepted (Cooper's) proposal yesterday."The proposal was not in bill form, Berger said, and was not yet ready for a vote.Asked whether pressure from the NCAA, which said Tuesday that if North Carolina doesn't repeal HB2 in 48 hours, it will lose NCAA championship events through 2022, contributed to the proposed agreement and news conference, Berger replied, "No, we've actually been talking with the governor's folks for weeks now."The NCAA moved championship events out of North Carolina this academic year because of its opposition to the law enacted in March 2016. The group has said it will begin this week choosing sites for its championship events from 2018 to 2022, and will announce them in a few weeks. North Carolina cities, schools and other groups have offered more than 130 such bids.In a statement after the news conference, Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said:Cooper's spokesman, Ford Porter, responded to the GOP news conference in a statement: